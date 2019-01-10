Latest NBA Rookie of the Year Watch: Can Anyone Catch Luka Doncic?

0 of 10

Matt York/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year race has a leader but no lock to win. The gap is closing between the top two candidates, who've begun to separate themselves from the pack.

We're also starting to see other first-round picks get comfortable and string together productive weeks.

A rising second-rounder has entered the picture as well.

There is competition for the final spots on the ladder, as a handful of rookie rotation players just missed the cut. We declared Marvin Bagley III ineligible after missing 12 of his last 13 games.