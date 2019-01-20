Saints' Josh Hill Ruled Out After Suffering Concussion vs. Rams in NFC Title Game

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill will miss the remainder of Sunday's NFC Championship Game after being diagnosed with a concussion, the team announced.

Hill had one reception for 24 yards prior to exiting the game. On the catch, he absorbed what appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet hit by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton.

New Orleans was already thin at tight end. Benjamin Watson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday with an illness. Prior to Sunday's game, the Saints confirmed Watson was inactive.

Hill only had a peripheral role in the team's passing game in the regular season, catching 16 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Now, New Orleans is forced to rely on Dan Arnold and Garrett Griffin, the latter of whom has one total reception in two years. Griffin did, however, haul in a five-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to put the Saints ahead 13-0 in the first quarter Sunday.

Brees shouldn't miss a beat with Hill unavailable.