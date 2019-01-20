Superdome Ceiling Falls Due to Noise from Saints Fans After Rams Turnover

Superdome Ceiling Falls Due to Noise from Saints Fans After Rams TurnoverJanuary 20, 2019
New Orleans Saints fans are so loud they are damaging the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Julie Boudwin of the Times-Picayune shared a picture revealing part of the ceiling of the stadium fell following DeMario Davis' interception on the Los Angeles Rams' first drive of Sunday's NFC Championship Game:
Apparently part of the ceiling fell near the media workroom in the Super Dome after DeMario Davis’ interception. That’s how loud #Saints fans are right now. https://t.co/jkv0vEJeYZ
Jared Goff's throw went right through the hands of Todd Gurley and to Davis, who sent the already loud crowd into a frenzy.
The passion and noise level of Saints fans is one of the reasons the team's regular season was so important. By going 13-3, New Orleans clinched home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs.
That was good news for the team and its fans but apparently not for the Superdome's ceiling.
