Superdome Ceiling Falls Due to Noise from Saints Fans After Rams Turnover

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints fans are so loud they are damaging the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Julie Boudwin of the Times-Picayune shared a picture revealing part of the ceiling of the stadium fell following DeMario Davis' interception on the Los Angeles Rams' first drive of Sunday's NFC Championship Game:

Jared Goff's throw went right through the hands of Todd Gurley and to Davis, who sent the already loud crowd into a frenzy.

The passion and noise level of Saints fans is one of the reasons the team's regular season was so important. By going 13-3, New Orleans clinched home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs.

That was good news for the team and its fans but apparently not for the Superdome's ceiling.