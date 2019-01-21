Senior Bowl 2019 Roster: Highlighting Top NFL Prospects in College Showcase

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The annual Reese's Senior Bowl is a change for NFL scouts to get one last look at some of the nation's top senior prospects in game action before the offseason scouting process kicks into full swing.

This year's game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

There of the top quarterback prospects in this year's class—Daniel Jones (Duke), Will Grier (West Virginia) and Drew Lock (Missouri) will be among the players in action.

Ahead is a complete breakdown of all of the top draft prospects who will be participating in this year's event.

Top Prospects to Watch

Using Matt Miller's latest big board, what follows is a look at each top-50 prospect who will be in attendance:

QB Daniel Jones, Duke—No. 23 overall, No. 2 QB

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

A three-year starter at Duke, Jones has a chance to be the first quarterback taken. Viewed as a great fit for the West Coast offense, he passed for 2,674 yards and 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season for an 8-5 Blue Devils team that won the Independence Bowl. He moves well given his 6'5", 220-pound frame, as he tallied 1,323 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns on the ground in his three seasons.

EDGE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech—No. 28 overall, No. 7 EDGE

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ferguson led the nation with 17.5 sacks, setting the NCAA record for career sacks at 45.0 in the process. He also tallied 64 tackles, 26.0 tackles for a loss, nine QB hurries, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He has a chance to really solidify his stock against top-level competition with a strong showing.

C Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State—No. 34 overall, No. 1 C

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The top center in this year's draft class, Jenkins could be a Day 1 starter in the NFL. He was athletic enough to play all over the offensive line during his time at Mississippi State, and helped pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 223.6 yards per game this season.

EDGE Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion—No. 35 Overall, No. 8 EDGE

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Ximines is the first player ever from Old Dominion to receive an invitation to the Senior Bowl. The 6'4", 255-pound edge-rusher racked up 32.5 sacks over the course of his college career, including 11.5 this past season. He's another prospect who has a chance to boost his stock against higher-level competition.

QB Will Grier, West Virginia—No. 39 overall, No. 3 QB

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

In his two seasons as the starter at West Virginia, Grier completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns against 20 interceptions. He finished fourth in Heisman voting in 2018 after leading the Mountaineers to an 8-4 record while passing for 3,864 yards and 37 touchdowns. After playing in a spread offense, he'll need to prove he's capable of going through his progressions and improve his accuracy.

S Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State—No. 45 Overall, No. 3 S

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The hard-hitting Abram tallied 99 tackles (53 solo), three sacks and nine tackles for a loss, while also adding five pass deflections and two interceptions. He'll need to prove he can play under control before landing a starting job in the secondary, but he'll be a special teams nightmare while he develops.

QB Drew Lock, Missouri—No. 48 overall, No. 4 QB

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

A four-year starter at Missouri, Lock was given the "best arm" distinction by Miller in his positional big board analysis. While he didn't match his gaudy counting stats from his junior season (3,964 yards, 48 touchdowns), he saw a noticeable spike in his completion percentage (57.8 to 62.9 percent) and trimmed his interception total (13 to 8). The 6'4", 225-pound gunslinger will be an intriguing option for teams at the back of the first round.

Other Top Prospects to Watch

Here's a quick look at some others suiting up for the game who ranked among the top 10 prospects at their respective positions, again per Miller's latest big board:

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn (No. 5 QB)

QB Ryan Finley, NC State (No. 6 QB)

QB Tyree Jackson, Buffalo (No. 8 QB)

QB Trace McSorley, Penn State (No. 10 QB)

WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina (No. 10 WR)

TE Josh Oliver, San Jose St. (No. 10 TE)

OT Andre Dillard, Washington State (No. 6 OT)

OT Max Scharping, Northern Illinois (No. 7 OT)

OT Dennis Daley, South Carolina (No. 8 OT)

OT Kaleb McGary, Washington (No. 10 OT)

OG Michael Deiter, Wisconsin (No. 3 OG)

OG Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin (No. 5 OG)

OG Chris Lindstrom, Boston College (No. 7 OG)

OG Dru Samia, Oklahoma (No. 10 OG)

OC Garrett Bradbury, NC State (No. 2 C)

OC Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama (No. 3 C)

OC Erik McCoy, Texas A&M (No. 5 C)

ILB David Long Jr., West Virginia (No. 8 LB)

ILB Germaine Pratt, NC State (No. 9 LB)

CB Amani Oruwariye, Penn State (No. 6 CB)

S Nasir Adderley, Delaware (No. 4 S)

S Juan Thornhill, Virginia (No. 6 S)

S Jaquan Johnson, Miami (No. 7 S)

S Mike Edwards, Kentucky (No. 8 S)

S Darnell Savage Jr., Maryland (No. 9 S)

Statistics courtesy of College Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.