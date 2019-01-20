Luka Doncic Jokes About Working on Soccer Skills After Ejection for Kicking Ball

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 19: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 19, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic took his ejection from Saturday's 111-99 defeat to the Indiana Pacers in stride.

Doncic received his second technical foul with three minutes remaining in the third quarter after punting the ball up in the air.

After the game, the 19-year-old told reporters he was merely trying to juggle the ball to himself and joked he needs to brush up on his soccer skills, per Fox Sports Southwest:

Doncic also said he wasn't aware kicking the ball would result in his ejection and that the offense wouldn't have been so significant in Europe, where he spent his basketball career prior to arriving in the NBA.

Many expected Doncic to go through some growing pains when he made the jump to the United States—learning not to kick the basketball into the crowd wasn't what fans had in mind, though.

When Doncic exited, the Mavericks trailed by 13 points, with Darren Collison connecting on the technical free throw to make it a 14-point game. Overcoming that deficit was all but impossible for Dallas without one of its best players.

Saturday's transgression will only be a footnote in an otherwise excellent first season for Doncic. The Slovenian is averaging 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Doncic is likely headed to his first All-Star Game considering he was the second-leading vote-getter (3,301,825 votes) among Western Conference frontcourt players in the league's most recent All-Star returns.

