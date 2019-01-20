Houston Marathon 2019 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

Biruktayit Degefa continued her reign of dominance at the Houston Marathon, winning for the second straight year and the third time in four years, while Albert Korir prevailed in the men's race Sunday.

Korir defeated Yitayal Atnafu, who finished as the runner-up for the fourth consecutive year, according to Dale Robertson of the Houston Chronicle.

Korir finished with a time of 2:10:02, followed by Atnafu (2:10:08), Justus Kimutai (2:10:25), Elisha Barno (2:10:54) and Juan Pacheco (2:10:58). Tyler Jermann was the top finisher on the men's side from the United States, coming in with a time of 2:13:29.

For the women, meanwhile, Biruktayit paced the field with a dominant final time of 2:23:28, followed by Belaynesh Fikadu (2:26:41), Meseret Belete (2:26:56), Buze Diriba (2:28:06) and Sechale Dalasa (2:28:46). Kelsey Bruce was the top American women's finisher in sixth place at 2:31:53.

Biruktayit, who finished second in 2017 to go along with her three victories in Houston, had nothing but nice things to say about the city and the race after her latest win.

"Houston people are so nice," she said, per Robertson. "I really like the support I get [from the organizers] and from the people watching. Thank you!"

With her victory, she joined Veronique Marot (1986, 1989, 1991) and Tetyana Pozdnyakova (1995, 1999, 2000) as the only women to claim three victories in Houston. She also continued a streak of Ethiopian women winning the race, dating back to 2007.

The conditions weren't easy in her latest triumph, with temperatures sitting in the 30s and 40s.