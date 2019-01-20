Thierry Henry Apologises for NSFW Outburst During Monaco's Defeat to Strasbourg

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Thierry Henry apologised for his profane rant at the expense of Strasbourg defender Kenny Lala during Monaco's 5-1 Ligue 1 defeat Saturday, explaining what prompted it.

The former Arsenal star was caught by TV cameras swearing at the defender, using an insult that can be translated as "grandson of a b---h" or "your grandmother's a whore," per Goal's Dom Farrell.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

After the contest, Henry said Lala's time-wasting is what caused him to lash out, but he also apologised and said he regretted it:

"I said it needed to stop, it was too much.

"We are fighting against everything. If there is that as well...it needs to stop.

"You don't see everything that happens on the sidelines. At the moment, the fourth official told the referee four times there had been a foul but he was ignored. It's tiring.

"It's not the first time; sometimes I do it in English. It's a reaction and I regret it. I'm only human. It was a combination of many things."

As shared by Goal's Robin Bairner, it wasn't Henry's only controversial moment of the night:

ESPN FC shared his rant at the video assistant replay system after an apparent glitch and what he deemed should have been a penalty decision on Rony Lopes:

Saturday's 5-1 defeat at home was the latest in a line of disappointing results for Monaco. Each team had a man sent off, with January signing Naldo lasting just seven minutes for the hosts before VAR handed him a straight red card.

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas also had a horror outing, with an error leading to a Strasbourg goal. It was only his second match in Ligue 1:

The loss left Monaco in second-to-last place in the standings, with the threat of relegation becoming ever more real. The 2016-17 champions are winless in their last five outings in the competition and have won just three matches all season.

Monaco have already added several players in January in an attempt to turn the tide, but Saturday's outing showed there's plenty of work to be done.

Henry had success as an assistant with Belgium, but his first head coaching gig has not gone according to plan. Per Farrell, his spell with Monaco could be cut short if the club's struggles continue.

Monaco will face Dijon in their next Ligue 1 outing on Saturday.