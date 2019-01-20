Vernon Davis Gifts Ryan Howey's Family Super Bowl Tickets After Howey's Death

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis said he gifted tickets for Super Bowl LIII to the family of Ryan Howey, an 18-year-old Redskins fan who died of brain cancer on New Year's Day.

Davis told TMZ Sports he heard about Howey's story last month and traveled two hours to visit him. After learning of his death, the Washington, D.C., native wanted to do something special for the family.

"I Facetimed them ... I was explaining to them: 'Hey, I think it'd be great if you guys can go to the Super Bowl. I have three tickets for you all, and I'm putting you up in a hotel, and you guys get to see a good game,'" he said about the conversation with Howey's mom, dad and sister.

Davis added: "I don't feel like no one was really thinking of them in that manner. It was just on my heart, man."

Howey's obituary noted he "loved playing and watching football" and also enjoyed fishing.

This year's Super Bowl will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.