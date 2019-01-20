Cowboys Rumors: Jon Kitna a Candidate to Work with Offense After Linehan Firing

Tim Sharp/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly "considering bringing former quarterback Jon Kitna in to work with their offense, likely quarterbacks," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per that report, "While the Cowboys' offensive coordinator job remains open, the current staff is in place. And still, they are looking to add."

The report comes in the wake of the team firing former offensive coordinator Scott Linehan on Friday.

Rapoport added that "one possibility" for the Cowboys is to promote current quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator.

