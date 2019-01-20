Rapoport: Bengals 'Will Hire' Zac Taylor as New Head Coach After Rams' Season

Rapoport: Bengals 'Will Hire' Zac Taylor as New Head Coach After Rams' SeasonJanuary 20, 2019
The Cincinnati Bengals will reportedly name Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor their head coach whenever the Rams' season ends, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From @gmfb Weekend: The #Bengals' will hire #Rams QB coach Zac Taylor whenever their season ends, and keep an eye on Jack Del Rio & Brian Callahan as DC and OC targets; Meanwhile, the #Dolphins will watch their future HC today in Brian Flores. https://t.co/js2Z7lhVbt
Per that report, the Bengals have been "sticklers for the rules" and have had "very little contact" with Taylor about the position. Rapoport added that the Bengals "may not have even officially told him he's getting the job, but it is expected to happen."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
2019 East-West Shrine Game Draft Prospects to Know