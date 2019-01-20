Rapoport: Bengals 'Will Hire' Zac Taylor as New Head Coach After Rams' Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

FILE - This Thursday, April 26, 2018 file photo shows Zac Taylor of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. Broncos general manager John Elway continued his latest coaching search Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018 by interviewing Zac Taylor, the Rams' 35-year-old quarterbacks coach who's long on football pedigree but short on experience. (AP Photo, File)
Uncredited/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals will reportedly name Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor their head coach whenever the Rams' season ends, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

Per that report, the Bengals have been "sticklers for the rules" and have had "very little contact" with Taylor about the position. Rapoport added that the Bengals "may not have even officially told him he's getting the job, but it is expected to happen."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

