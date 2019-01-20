Rapoport: Bengals 'Will Hire' Zac Taylor as New Head Coach After Rams' Season

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals will reportedly name Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor their head coach whenever the Rams' season ends, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

Per that report, the Bengals have been "sticklers for the rules" and have had "very little contact" with Taylor about the position. Rapoport added that the Bengals "may not have even officially told him he's getting the job, but it is expected to happen."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

