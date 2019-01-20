Patriots Rumors: Dolphins to Interview Future HC Brian Flores Before Super Bowl

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are expected to hold a second interview with New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores during the off week before the Super Bowl should the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

According to that report, the Dolphins will "plan staffing and other issues" with Flories during the interview, and "per the rules, 'the club may commit to hiring the coach as its head coach' then."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.