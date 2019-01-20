Patriots Rumors: Dolphins to Interview Future HC Brian Flores Before Super Bowl

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 29: Linebackers coach Brian Flores of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 29, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are expected to hold a second interview with New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores during the off week before the Super Bowl should the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

According to that report, the Dolphins will "plan staffing and other issues" with Flories during the interview, and "per the rules, 'the club may commit to hiring the coach as its head coach' then."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NFL Draft's Big Winners from Shrine Game Week

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Draft's Big Winners from Shrine Game Week

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ravens Finalizing Harbaugh Extension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Ravens Finalizing Harbaugh Extension

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Fitzpatrick Wants to Know What Position He’ll Play

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Fitzpatrick Wants to Know What Position He’ll Play

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: 'Zero Chance' Brian Flores Jilts Dolphins

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Report: 'Zero Chance' Brian Flores Jilts Dolphins

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk