Pacquiao vs. Broner Results: Winner, Scorecard Recap and Prize Money Split

John Locher/Associated Press

Manny Pacquiao still has plenty left in the tank. The 40-year-old boxing legend was in fine form on Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, beating Adrien Broner by a wide unanimous decision to retain his WBA world welterweight title.



ESPN's Steve Kim had the cards:

Here's the announcement, per Showtime Boxing:

Pacquiao used all of his craft to wipe the canvas with Broner. He used a probing jab to set up combinations to the head. He mixed in left hands to the body to break up Broner's guard, taking away his opponent's legs and creating openings for power shots upstairs.

Boxing legend George Foreman was in awe of his stamina:

Broner kept looking to land counter rights, but he had trouble finding the target with Pacquiao's nonstop lateral movement. Even when Pacquiao was in range, he didn't let his hands go enough to deter him.

It's Pacquiao's second impressive win in a row after his controversial upset loss to Jeff Horn in 2017, a fight that led some to believe it might be the end of the line for Pacquiao. Instead, the Filipino legend rebounded with a TKO win over Lucas Matthysse in July 2018 and his comprehensive victory over Broner on Saturday night.

John Locher/Associated Press

As for prize money, BoxingScene.com's Keith Idec reported the Nevada State Athletic Commission listed $10 million for Pacquiao and $2.5 million for Broner. However, sources for Idec say Pacquiao stands to make $20 million when various revenue streams are factored in. Idec didn't have a specific figure for Broner but said he will be paid "significantly more" than what the NSAC lists.



Pacquiao may be 11 years older than Broner, but it wasn't apparent from the way these two mixed it up. From the first minute, Pacquiao was the aggressor, ducking, feinting and throwing exploratory jabs before firing off a quick combination. It didn't matter that he was missing a lot early; Broner wasn't firing back.



Inside the Ropes' Lukie Ketelle had this to say about Broner's work rate:

Pac-Man ramped things up in the third, jabbing his way into the pocket and firing with the left hand. Boxing scribe Patrick Connor noted it was a bad sign for the challenger:

The fourth saw Broner opt for the shoulder roll over the high guard a bit more. It didn't seem to help much in defense but might have put him in a better position to counter as he landed a few stinging shots with his right hand.

John Locher/Associated Press

The middle rounds saw Pacquiao going to the body more, darting in with lighting-quick lefts to the stomach. With Broner already struggling to keep up, taking the body away would only make it harder for him to pick up the pace.

The seventh saw Pacquiao rip into Broner. He finally trapped the Cincinnati-born fighter in the corner and unleashed a barrage of punches to the head that forced Broner to clinch for dear life.

Sporting News' Andreas Hale praised his work in that round:

A left hook to the chin from Pacquiao sent Broner stumbling backward in the ninth. Broner's remarkable chin allowed him to snap back into focus and survive the onslaught in the final seconds of the frame.

A few years ago, Pacquiao might have ended the night early. Whether it was his age or Broner's chin, Pacquiao wasn't able to get his second straight stoppage, but he certainly never let Broner in the fight, cruising to a wide decision win.

After 70 professional bouts, Pacquiao is still a fighter to be reckoned with. His angles, speed and power have diminished slightly, but that still makes him better than many of the guys who might step into the ring against him.

As for Broner, who has never lived up to his potential, it's another disappointing loss, though a lucrative one. It's unlikely he will be back in the mix for a title anytime soon.