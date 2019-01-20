The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw

0 of 9

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Whether you call it UFC Fight Night 143, UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 1 or UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw you can call the event a defining statement for the flyweight division. Brooklyn showed up to the Barclays Center and witnessed a saving performance.



UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo welcomed the UFC bantamweight champion to 125 pounds and finished him in 32 seconds. Potentially saving an entire division filled with talented fighters. In the post-fight interview, Cejudo posed a rematch with Dillashaw but for his 135-pound crown.

In the co-main event, Greg Hardy was disqualified after landing an illegal knee against Allen Crowder. The loss does nothing good for him or the UFC, but it perfectly encapsulated Hardy's presence in this sport.

Along with those two bouts, there were 11 more bouts. Beyond who got their hand raised and who did not, who were the real winners and losers?

Let's not belabor the point any longer, these are the true victors and true losers following the UFC's first event of the new year.