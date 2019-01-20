The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw

The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. DillashawJanuary 20, 2019
Whether you call it UFC Fight Night 143, UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 1 or UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw you can call the event a defining statement for the flyweight division. Brooklyn showed up to the Barclays Center and witnessed a saving performance.
UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo welcomed the UFC bantamweight champion to 125 pounds and finished him in 32 seconds. Potentially saving an entire division filled with talented fighters. In the post-fight interview, Cejudo posed a rematch with Dillashaw but for his 135-pound crown.
In the co-main event, Greg Hardy was disqualified after landing an illegal knee against Allen Crowder. The loss does nothing good for him or the UFC, but it perfectly encapsulated Hardy's presence in this sport.
Along with those two bouts, there were 11 more bouts. Beyond who got their hand raised and who did not, who were the real winners and losers?
Let's not belabor the point any longer, these are the true victors and true losers following the UFC's first event of the new year.
Winner: Every Single Flyweight
Yes, Henry Cejudo is a big winner. But every single flyweight on the roster is part of his victory in retaining his flyweight championship.
After Demetrious Johnson was traded away, it looked like the UFC could very well cut the division. Had T.J. Dillashaw defeated Cejudo on Saturday, perhaps the division would be dissolved. The UFC would not have had much incentive to keep it around.
Instead, Cejudo destroyed Dillashaw inside of a minute.
Dillashaw bounced around but ate a big punch that dropped him to a knee. Cejudo pounced and finished. Dillashaw never really got a chance to get going.
Cejudo saved the entire division and did it emphatically. Joseph Benavidez won earlier in the night and after the main event his next bout may now be for the UFC flyweight title.
Rarely do fights have this kind of significance, but this particular title tilt had everything on the line for the lightweight male weight class in the UFC. Jobs were saved. Families were fed. 2019 started off gleefully for the 125-pound roster and now they all owe Cejudo a debt of gratitude.
Loser: Greg Hardy
Did we expect anything less?
Greg Hardy entered as one of the most scrutinized fighters and he hadn't even fought outside of Dana White's Contender Series. This was his first official UFC fight and he gave all of his critics more ammo after a disqualification.
Hardy's terrible past that includes domestic violence (h/t ESPN.com) created an inherent bias against him. It was warranted, but if he wanted to fix his image he could have done so much more leading up to his debut. Following that up with a disqualification for an illegal knee will only go to reinforce the feeling of who he really is deep down.
As Daniel Cormier and Stephen A. Smith said on the broadcast, the foul appeared to be accidental and not malicious. Hardy threw the knee as Crowder was on his way up, but his knee was still clearly down. It may have been mistimed. But it could have been intentional. We will never know.
What we do know is that his reputation didn't go through any rehabilitation. It just got reinforced. A total loss for Hardy and the UFC.
Winner: Paige VanZant
At one point in time, Paige VanZant was the fresh face of the UFC. She got her own Reebok deal, appeared on Dancing with the Stars and was given every media opportunity she could handle. Unfortunately, her performances inside the cage left a lot to be desired.
She helped recover a bit of that with a come-from-behind showing on the main card of the latest Fight Night event.
Rachael Ostovich was in full control of the fight. She completed several takedowns and landed several solid right hands. VanZant was surviving, but not much more. In the second round, Ostovich thought she saw an opportunity to get VanZant's back but she slipped off and the entire fight changed.
VanZant was quick to take top position and then went after submissions. An armbar presented itself and Ostovich tapped.
VanZant takes a lot of criticism that has been brought on by her favorable treatment. The one thing she has continually shown throughout her fighting career has been heart and grit. It helped her find this win, and perhaps that heart should be her legacy. A never-say-die attitude that endears her to all that watch.
Now, back in the win column, she may find herself in another prime spot to show her skills and work herself into the title talk.
Loser: Karl Roberson
When a fighter steps up on short notice, they are almost never a loser. Especially when they are fighting a higher-ranked fighter.
That was the case for Karl Roberson. He stepped up and took on Glover Teixeira without much preparation time.
So, why the loser tag? Because he had this fight won.
As Teixeira sought a takedown, Roberson landed hard elbows that hurt Teixeira. He was able to go after a finish. Unable to capitalize, Texieira grabbed hold and didn't let go. Roberson couldn't separate and go back to a distance or defend the takedown. The Brazilian made it look easy.
The reversal of fortunes was so quick and decisive that it was surprising. Roberson looked to have an upset win, and within another minute the fight was over. The old man staved off the youngster en route to the victory.
Winner: Donald Cerrone
Welcome back to lightweight, "Cowboy".
No. 11-ranked contender Alexander Hernandez was supposed to have his coming out party against the aging Donald Cerrone. The longtime vet would have absolutely none of that on Saturday as the featured prelim bout on ESPN.
Cerrone was accurate and made use of every angle. Hernandez ate the shots well, but they quickly showed their damage. Hernandez's lack of refinement was highlighted as Cerrone carefully picked his shots and mixed up the strikes to continually pelt his opponent.
In the second round, Hernandez slowed down a bit. That difference was just enough to allow for Cerrone to end the fight. A brutal head kick put Hernandez on the mat where Cerrone followed up with ground and pound until the referee stepped in to save the young gun.
Gatekeeper? Not so much.
In addition to the win, Cerrone called out Conor McGregor. The biggest star in the sport accepted the challenge via his Twitter. A bigger win than the fight itself.
Capping off the UFC's first showing on ESPN by earning a potential fight against McGregor was the best-case scenario for Cerrone. Mission accomplished.
Loser: Ariane Lipski
"The Queen of Violence" comes out of Brooklyn as a big loser.
A loss in your UFC debut is not the end of the world. Look at bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes. It's about how you lose. And Lipski was dominated. Dominated in a way that didn't inspire confidence in her as a title threat.
On the canvas, against an opponent not known for her grappling, Lipski was completely handled. Is there any confidence moving forward that the upper end of the division couldn't do the same? No.
Lipski is young, athletic and talented. She can improve over time and become the threat many thought she would be on the outset. However, this initial entrance into the UFC was a complete failure for her and ruined some of the hype she had garnered. That's a big loss.
In a new division, without a lot of depth, she may not get the time she needs to grow as a potential contender.
Winner: Joanne Calderwood
Joanne Calderwood entered the cage as the No. 10-ranked flyweight but also as a significant underdog to former KSW champion Ariane Lipski. After eating a couple well-placed punches in the opening few seconds, Calderwood utilized her growing skill set to dominate.
Calderwood is known for her striking skills, but under the tutelage of John Wood her jiu-jitsu has become a serious threat.
Lipski was always a step behind on the ground. After the first round, Calderwood was also able to find more success with her striking. She kept Lipski out of range and used her full tool kit in the win. The win puts her in the mix at 125-pounds. In the post-fight interview, she called out flyweight contender Jessica Eye.
Upending the much-hyped Lipski may earn her that title eliminator. It was a statement-making showing for the Scottish star.
Winner: Cory Sandhagen
Cory Sandhagen had a little bit of hype within the MMA community, but largely he entered Saturday as an unknown. It is safe to say that after Saturday, Sandhagen made a major move up the ranks.
It was the first-ever UFC fight on ESPN. After a few fights on the ESPN+ service, the preliminary card continues with Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista on ESPN's flagship station. And once the fight was on the ground, Sandhagen put on a clinic.
Transitioning from submission to submission, Sandhagen searched for an opening. Finally, the armbar presented itself and he got the tap.
The official time of the stoppage came at 3:31 of the first round, and it was a perfect way to kick off the UFC's latest television partnership. Sandhagen's quick submission showed how great the ground game can be and gave new fans a look at the exciting world of MMA.
It was a big performance with big results.
UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Full Results
- Henry Cejudo def. T.J. Dillashaw by TKO at 0:32 of the first round
- Allen Crowder def. Greg Hardy by DQ at 2:28 of the second round
- Gregor Gillespie def. Yancy Medeiros by TKO at 4:59 of the second round
- Joseph Benavidez def. Dustin Ortiz by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Paige VanZant def. Rachael Ostovich via submission (armbar) at 1:50 of the second round
- Glover Teixeira def. Karl Roberson via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:21 of the first round
- Donald Cerrone def. Alexander Hernandez by TKO at 3:43 of the second round
- Joanne Calderwood def. Ariane Lipski by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
- Alonzo Menifield def. Vinicius Moreira by TKO at 3:56 of the first round
- Cory Sandhagen def. Mario Bautista via submission (armbar) at 3:31 of the first round
- Dennis Bermudez def. Te Edwards by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
- Geoff Neal def. Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Chance Rencountre def. Kyle Stewart via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:25 of the first round
