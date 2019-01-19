Watch Charles Barkley Interrupt John Calipari's UK-Auburn Press Conference

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer, current Inside the NBA panelist and former Auburn center Charles Barkley interrupted Kentucky head coach John Calipari's press conference after the No. 12 Wildcats' 82-80 road win the No. 14 Tigers on Saturday.

Christina Chambers of WBRC provided the footage (Warning: video contains profanity):

Kyle Tucker of The Athletic provided a brief transcription:

The Round Mound of Rebound was on the baseline for Saturday's SEC battle, which came down to the final seconds. After Auburn took an 80-79 lead, Kentucky knocked down three free throws in its next two possessions. A desperation three-point heave fell short for Auburn, leading to the two-point loss.

Calipari and Barkley have a good relationship. Of note, Barkley was Calipari's first guest on his podcast, Cal Cast. Calipari never had Barkley on any of his teams, although he coached against him when he led the New Jersey Nets in the mid-1990s.

Barkley played three seasons at Auburn and was named the SEC's Player of the Year after posting 15.1 points and 9.5 boards per game during the 1983-84 season. He went 3-5 against the Wildcats, including a loss in the 1984 SEC championship. Barkley also played at Auburn at the same time as Bo Jackson, who eventually starred in the NFL and MLB.