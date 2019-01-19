Suspended U.S. Pairs Figure Skating Champion John Coughlin Dies at 33

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

American figure skating champion John Coughlin took his own life Friday.

The Associated Press reported the Kansas City Police Department responded to a suicide call Friday afternoon and found Coughlin's body.

U.S. Figure Skating released a statement Saturday morning:

Coughlin, 33, won back-to-back United States national championships in pairs skating with Caitlin Yankowskas in 2011 and Caydee Denney in 2012.

The Missouri native last competed during the 2013-14 season.

Christine Brennan of USA Today reported his death came one day after he was suspended by SafeSport and U.S. Figure Skating. The discipline prohibited Coughlin, who'd operated as a coach and commentator, from participating in the sport in any form.

Coughlin told USA Today the unspecified allegations against him were "unfounded."