Suspended U.S. Pairs Figure Skating Champion John Coughlin Dies at 33

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2019

John Coughlin, left, and Caydee Denney compete in the pairs short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

American figure skating champion John Coughlin took his own life Friday.

The Associated Press reported the Kansas City Police Department responded to a suicide call Friday afternoon and found Coughlin's body.

U.S. Figure Skating released a statement Saturday morning:

Coughlin, 33, won back-to-back United States national championships in pairs skating with Caitlin Yankowskas in 2011 and Caydee Denney in 2012.

The Missouri native last competed during the 2013-14 season.

Christine Brennan of USA Today reported his death came one day after he was suspended by SafeSport and U.S. Figure Skating. The discipline prohibited Coughlin, who'd operated as a coach and commentator, from participating in the sport in any form.

Coughlin told USA Today the unspecified allegations against him were "unfounded."

