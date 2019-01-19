Suspended U.S. Pairs Figure Skating Champion John Coughlin Dies at 33

Suspended U.S. Pairs Figure Skating Champion John Coughlin Dies at 33January 19, 2019
American figure skating champion John Coughlin took his own life Friday.
The Associated Press reported the Kansas City Police Department responded to a suicide call Friday afternoon and found Coughlin's body.
U.S. Figure Skating released a statement Saturday morning:
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
We are stunned at the news of the death of two-time U.S. pairs champion John Coughlin. Our heartfelt and deepest sympathies are with his father Mike, sister Angela and the rest of his family. Out of respect to the family, we will have no further comment until a later time.
Coughlin, 33, won back-to-back United States national championships in pairs skating with Caitlin Yankowskas in 2011 and Caydee Denney in 2012.
The Missouri native last competed during the 2013-14 season.
Christine Brennan of USA Today reported his death came one day after he was suspended by SafeSport and U.S. Figure Skating. The discipline prohibited Coughlin, who'd operated as a coach and commentator, from participating in the sport in any form.
Coughlin told USA Today the unspecified allegations against him were "unfounded."
