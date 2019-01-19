Dodgers Rumors: A.J. Pollock Targeted by LA to Bolster Outfield

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly shown interest in free-agent outfielder A.J. Pollock.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, there is "increasing chatter" regarding the Dodgers' interest in signing Pollock, but there is no indication that a deal is close.

Rosenthal noted that the right-handed Pollock would bring balance to a Dodgers outfield that is heavy on lefties in Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson, Alex Verdugo and Andrew Toles.

While the Dodgers still have a somewhat crowded outfield, they cleared the logjam a bit when they traded Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig to the Cincinnati Reds in December.

Since Bellinger can play first base in addition to the outfield, L.A. has room to add another outfielder.

It was initially thought that the Dodgers were preparing to sign Bryce Harper when they moved Kemp and Puig, but Pollock could be the beneficiary of that move instead.

The 31-year-old is a one-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner, but injuries have plagued him in recent seasons. He hasn't appeared in more than 113 games in a campaign since 2015 when he hit .315 with 20 home runs, 76 RBI and 39 stolen bases for the Arizona Diamondbacks en route to the All-Star Game.

Last season, Pollock hit just .257 in 113 appearances, but he clubbed a career-high 21 homers and drove in 65 runs. He could be a good fit near the top of the L.A. batting order, but his versatility would allow him to be utilized elsewhere as well.

He is also a plus defender, which the Dodgers could use after they traded Puig, and Pollock is the type of do-everything player who could give manager Dave Roberts a much-needed chess piece in pursuit of a third consecutive World Series berth.