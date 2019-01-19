Hector Bellerin Stretchered Off With Apparent Leg Injury vs. Chelsea

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Arsenal suffered a major injury blow when Hector Bellerin was stretchered off inside the final 20 minutes of the Gunners' Premier League game at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

The hosts were leading their London rivals 2-0 when Bellerin's knee appeared to give way as he went into a challenge with Ross Barkley and Marcos Alonso.

James Olley of the London Evening Standard noted the cruel timing of the injury while also speculating about its nature and extent:

Bellerin, who went down without contact, was replaced by midfield man Mohamed Elneny.

Being without Bellerin will rob the Gunners of one of their key creative outlets. The raiding right-back has contributed four assists in the league so far this season.

Like fellow full-backs Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac, Bellerin has looked more threatening since Unai Emery succeeded Arsene Wenger in the Arsenal dugout. Emery has his full-backs playing higher up the pitch and has made them a feature of the Gunners' approach going forward.

Space is being created on the overlap by wide forwards and midfielders dragging markers narrow, and the approach is leaving plenty of room to run into and launch crosses from for Bellerin and Co.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Fortunately, Arsenal should have sufficient depth to cope without the 23-year-old. Stephan Lichtsteiner was snapped up on a free transfer from Juventus during the summer, and while he's been dealing with injuries, the 35-year-old's experience and versatility will be vital in covering if Bellerin is out for a prolonged period.

In the meantime, Carl Jenkinson is a natural right-back who is still on the books. Meanwhile, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has plenty of experience at right-back after Wenger played the converted midfielder there often last season.

Maitland-Niles has also looked good since Emery's arrival. He assisted Arsenal's lone goal in the 5-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield back in December, and he has the pace and energy Emery covets at the position.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Arsenal won't be quite as strong without Bellerin, but there's enough depth to believe Emery's men will get by as they chase a top-four finish and success in the UEFA Europa League.