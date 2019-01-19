Report: Eagles Pay Nick Foles $1M Bonus After QB Missed Incentive by 4 Snaps

David Banks/Associated Press

In a good-faith gesture by the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Nick Foles received a $1 million incentive bonus he originally missed out on.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Eagles have paid QB Nick Foles a $1M signing bonus to account for the incentive he missed out on by just four snaps earned by Philly making the playoffs and Foles playing 33 percent of the snaps."

Foles finished with 357 snaps, which was 32.69 percent of the team's total.

After winning Super Bowl LII MVP last season, Foles restructured his contract in Philadelphia for 2018 to include a $2 million signing bonus and certain performance-based incentives.

The deal also included a mutual option worth $20 million next season, though head coach Doug Pederson has already said Carson Wentz will be Philadelphia's starter in 2019.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles believe they will be able to trade Foles before free agency begins in March.

Of note, Wentz's 2018 season was bookended by injuries. He missed the first two games recovering from a torn ACL that kept him out for Philadelphia's playoff run in 2017. The 26-year-old finished this season on the sidelines with a stress fracture in his back.

Foles went 4-1 in five regular-season starts, throwing for 1,413 yards and completing 72.3 percent of his passes. Including the playoffs, he threw for nine touchdowns in the Eagles' last four games.