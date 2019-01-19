Pacquiao vs. Broner: Fight Time, Online Odds and Projected Winner

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao will enter the ring for his 70th fight as a professional on Saturday, almost 24 years to the day since his debut.

On January 22, 1995, Edmund Enting Ignacio was Pac-Man's opponent, and the fight took place in Sablayan, Philippines.

On January 19, 2019, Pacquiao takes on Adrien Broner at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with his WBA welterweight title on the line.

At 40 years old Pacquiao is one of the greats of modern boxing and still a huge draw.

He goes into Saturday's clash favourite to earn a 61st victory.

Date: Saturday, January 19

Fight Time: 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. GMT (Sunday)

Odds (via OddsShark): Pacquiao 2-7, Broner 11-4

Prediction: Pacquiao to win by TKO in the ninth round

Broner is 11 years younger than Pacquiao and goes into the fight off the back of a draw with Jessie Vargas and a defeat to Mikey Garcia.

The American is a former four-weight world champion, but has made more headlines recently for his controversial behaviour out of the ring than his boxing.

A victory against Pacquiao would give his career a huge boost, propelling him into the upper echelons of the boxing elite.

However, he will have to shrug off a reputation of underachievement if he is to overcome his veteran opponent.

Pacquiao may no longer be the fighter who put together an unparalleled run of 15 victories between 2005 and 2011, in which he beat legendary fighters like Juan Manuel Márquez (twice), Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto and Shane Mosley.

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

The Filipino no longer boasts the explosive power and speed that made him a great of his generation.

But he has more experience and talent than any fighter Broner will have ever taken on, and the 29-year-old will likely need the performance of his life to prevail.

There is always a chance with a fighter of Pacquiao's age that it may be one fight too far.

Given how much the eight-division world champion has put his body through in his near-quarter-century career, Saturday could potentially prove the end point for Pacquiao.

He addressed those concerns in the build-up to the fight, though, making it clear that his age will not be a factor, per BBC Sport:

"This is a challenge because it is my first fight as a 40-year-old. I have something to prove to everyone about what that means. Age is just a number. What matters is how you prepare and that you're working hard."