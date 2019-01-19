NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Championship Bracket Scenarios and Super Bowl Odds

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Championship weekend has arrived, as the four remaining teams in the NFL playoffs will look to secure a win and advance to the Super Bowl.

The New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Below is a look at odds for both championship games, as well as current odds for the Super Bowl, along with more on the four teams playing in Sunday's matchups.

Conference Championship Odds

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (-3)

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5)

Super Bowl Odds

New Orleans Saints +175

Kansas City Chiefs +275

New England Patriots +333

Los Angeles Rams +350

Odds are courtesy of OddsShark.com and updated as of Saturday, Jan. 19 at 12 p.m. ET.

In both conferences, the top two seeds advanced to the championship game. The NFC features the No. 1 Saints and the No. 2 Rams, and the AFC has the No. 1 Chiefs and the No. 2 Patriots.

New Orleans is the favorite to win the NFC championship—as well as the current favorite to win the Super Bowl—after it went 13-3 in the regular season, then beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

Los Angeles advanced with a win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round.

The Saints have had a strong offense all season, as they averaged 31.5 points and 379.2 yards per game. However, the Rams were better in both categories, as they led the NFC in both points (32.9) and yards (421.1) per game.

When New Orleans and Los Angeles played during the regular season, it was unsurprisingly a high-scoring contest. The Saints outlasted the Rams, 45-35, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which will also be the site of the NFC Championship Game.

If the Saints advance to the Super Bowl, they would be playing an unfamiliar opponent, as they didn't play the Chiefs or Patriots during the regular season. The Rams beat the Chiefs, 54-51, on Nov. 19, but they didn't play the Pats.

The AFC Championship Game is also a rematch from the regular season. New England beat Kansas City, 43-40, on Oct. 14 in Foxborough, Mass. However, this weekend's contest will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, as the Chiefs went 12-4 and earned the No. 1 seed during the regular season.

Kansas City advanced with a win over the Indianapolis Colts in the Divisional Round, while New England notched a win over the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend.

Although the Patriots had the worst regular-season record of the four remaining teams, going 11-5, they have the most recent postseason success. They're playing in their eight consecutive AFC Championship Game, and they're looking to make it to the Super Bowl for the third straight year.

New England last won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2016 season.

"We feel like we have a team that can compete well against anybody," Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said, according to Pro Football Talk. "We’re going to need to play really well, and that’s what makes for a championship game. Hopefully we can have our best one of the year."

The Saints last won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2009 season, while the Rams (1999) and Chiefs (1969) are looking to end longer droughts.

