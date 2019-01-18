Report: Kenneth Faried Expected to Sign with Rockets After Nets Contract Buyout

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Kenneth Faried's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets could be coming to an end soon, setting him up to move to the Houston Rockets.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Faried and the Nets are in "advanced discussions" about a contract buyout that would make him a free agent.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the buyout has been agreed to, with Faried expected to sign with the Rockets when he clears waivers on Monday.

Faried has only appeared in 12 games for the Nets this season. He was acquired from the Denver Nuggets in July along with Darrell Arthur and two draft picks for Isaiah Whitehead.

As recently as Dec. 28, Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told Brian Lewis of the New York Post Faried wasn't pursuing a buyout.

“No [he hasn’t asked] … I know [about the reports]. I just like him on this team. He’s been really good. I just hope we can get him an opportunity,” Atkinson said. “He’s been fantastic. I don’t feel great about it, because he’s been fantastic. It’s weird, some guys, they check out. He hasn’t.”

Something changed in the following three weeks that led both Faried and the Nets to part ways. They are in pursuit of a playoff spot with a 24-23 record and may want to create a roster spot with the trade deadline approaching Feb. 7.

The Rockets need a big man to fill in for the injured Clint Capela, who is expected to miss four to six weeks with a torn ligament in his thumb.

Faried, 29, is still a capable presence in the paint when he plays. The New Jersey native is shooting a career-best 59.5 percent this season and averages 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per 36 minutes.