B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: Boogie Back in New Puma Colorway and More

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 19, 2019

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 18: The sneakers of Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat are worn during a game against the Detroit Pistons on January 18, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Seven NBA games took place Friday, and once again, the stars impressed with their kicks.

Miami Heat guard and NBA legend Dwyane Wade celebrated his Jan. 17 birthday, and a couple of Boston Celtics opened eyes with their kicks.

Golden State Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins made the Friday list in his season debut, and teammate Jordan Bell did too.

A couple of young starsUtah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns—round out this version of NBA Kicks Nightly.

              

Birthday Mood for Dwyane Wade

Jaylen Brown Brings out the New T-Macs

Kyrie Debuts the “Black History Month” Kyrie 5s

Donovan Hooked Up a Fan in Salt Lake

Black and Green Colorway of the Hyperdunk X

Boogie Is Finally Back and in a New Puma Colorway

Jordan Bell Setting Up His Nike Adapt BB Pregame

Ten more games will take place Saturday, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers tipping the slate off at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

