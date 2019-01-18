B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: Boogie Back in New Puma Colorway and More

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Seven NBA games took place Friday, and once again, the stars impressed with their kicks.

Miami Heat guard and NBA legend Dwyane Wade celebrated his Jan. 17 birthday, and a couple of Boston Celtics opened eyes with their kicks.

Golden State Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins made the Friday list in his season debut, and teammate Jordan Bell did too.

A couple of young stars—Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns—round out this version of NBA Kicks Nightly.

Birthday Mood for Dwyane Wade



Jaylen Brown Brings out the New T-Macs

Kyrie Debuts the “Black History Month” Kyrie 5s

Donovan Hooked Up a Fan in Salt Lake



Black and Green Colorway of the Hyperdunk X



Boogie Is Finally Back and in a New Puma Colorway



Jordan Bell Setting Up His Nike Adapt BB Pregame

Ten more games will take place Saturday, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers tipping the slate off at 3:30 p.m. ET.