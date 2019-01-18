Rick Carlisle Reaches Out to Dennis Smith Jr.: 'We Would Love to Have Him Back'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2019

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 4: Dennis Smith Jr. #1 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Boston Celtics on January 4, 2019 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle has taken the first step in trying to bring second-year point guard Dennis Smith Jr. back into the fold.

On Friday, Carlisle publicly declared that Smith is welcome to rejoin the Mavs whenever he is ready:

"Dennis Smith is not here, but I want to let everybody know that I reached out to him and his agent last night to let them know that when he's feeling better, he's welcome to rejoin the team at any time. We would love to have him back. In his year and a half here, he has started every game that he has been available to play, and during that period of time, he has experienced significant growth on both sides of the ball. I'm very proud of the progress that he's made. That's where we are. I don't expect him to be on this trip, but again, I just think that he's a part of this team and we'd love to have him back."

These comments came on the same day MacMahon reported Smith did not report to the team facility for practice Friday. That move was not unexpected, per MacMahon, and Dallas plans to remain patient.

The ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, Smith has endured a rough sophomore campaign. He has appeared in just 28 of his team's 44 games, missing time with both wrist and back injuries. Smith has missed the Mavericks' last four games, and he will continue to be listed as questionable with an "illness," per MacMahon.

When he has taken the court, Smith has been trying to fit in alongside rookie Luka Doncic. Smith is averaging 12.6 points on 44.3 percent shooting, including 37.5 percent from three-point range, and 3.9 assists per game.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, a scout noticed Smith has not always listened to Carlisle's play calls, leading to a frustrated coach.

MacMahon and colleague Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that Dallas was "escalating talks" in efforts to trade Smith. MacMahon noted Thursday that the Mavericks will not trade the second-year guard without receiving "good value" in return.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Smith has met with team officials in recent days and had "positive communication." Charania said the former lottery pick has not formally requested a trade, but according to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, the 21-year-old would prefer a fresh start with a team that would allow him to be the primary ball-handler.

The Mavericks seem open to making things work with Smith, and Carlisle's willingness to extend an olive branch may be a good start.

Related

    Why You Can't Blame Kyrie for Leaving LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why You Can't Blame Kyrie for Leaving LeBron

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    IT Preparing for Mid-February Return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    IT Preparing for Mid-February Return

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Picking Rookies Who Will Eventually Be All-Stars

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Picking Rookies Who Will Eventually Be All-Stars

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    We're About to Witness NBA History

    NBA logo
    NBA

    We're About to Witness NBA History

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report