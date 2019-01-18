Report: Nuggets Hopeful Isaiah Thomas Returns from Injury Before All-Star Break

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas' rehab reportedly has progressed to a point where the two-time All-Star could make his season debut for the Denver Nuggets before the All-Star break.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thomas and the Nuggets are hopeful he will play during a two-game homestand against the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings from Feb. 11-13.

If Thomas doesn't make it back by then, the Nuggets have "strong confidence" will be suiting up for the first game after the All-Star break against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 22.

