Report: Nuggets Hopeful Isaiah Thomas Returns from Injury Before All-Star Break

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 3: Isaiah Thomas #0 of the Denver Nuggets warms up against the Sacramento Kings on January 3, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas' rehab reportedly has progressed to a point where the two-time All-Star could make his season debut for the Denver Nuggets before the All-Star break. 

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thomas and the Nuggets are hopeful he will play during a two-game homestand against the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings from Feb. 11-13. 

If Thomas doesn't make it back by then, the Nuggets have "strong confidence" will be suiting up for the first game after the All-Star break against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 22. 

    

