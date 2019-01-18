Larry Fitzgerald Makes Hole-in-1 with Barack Obama at Seminole Golf Club

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will go down as a legend on the football field, but apparently he can bring it on the golf course as well.

The 15-year veteran, who teed it up with former United States President Barack Obama on Friday, hit a hole-in-one at the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

Per Dylan Dethier of Golf.com, Fitzgerald took out his 8-iron on the 162-yard, par-three 13th and drilled the shot after Obama found the green off his approach.

Tim Rosaforte of the Golf Channel relayed the aftermath of the make:

An avid golfer, Fitzgerald recently won the 2018 Pebble Beach Pro-Am with Kevin Streelman as his partner.

The 35-year-old is not yet sure whether he will come back for his 16th season in Arizona. If he retires, the third overall pick in the 2004 draft will finish his career second on the all-time receiving yards list behind only Jerry Rice.