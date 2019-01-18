Former Arizona State, Penn State Player Jermaine Marshall Dies at Age 28

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former Arizona State and Penn State basketball star Jermaine Marshall died Friday at the age of 28.

According to Shane Dale of ABC 15 in Arizona, the professional team Marshall was playing for in France, Nantes Basketball Club, released a statement confirming his death.

Marshall was reportedly found in his apartment in France, but no cause of death has been released.

The Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, native spent his first three collegiate seasons at Penn State before transferring to Arizona State.

Marshall scored 15.3 points per game for the Nittany Lions in 2012-13 and then put up 15.1 points per contest for the Sun Devils in 2013-14.

The official Twitter account for Arizona State basketball tweeted the following in honor of Marshall:

Marshall was second on the team in scoring in 2013-14, and he helped lead ASU to the NCAA tournament.

The Houston Rockets briefly brought Marshall in for the summer league after he graduated, but he never appeared in a regular-season game for the team.

Marshall did play professionally throughout Europe, though, including stints in Greece, the Netherlands, Finland and France.

Nantes requested to have its scheduled game Saturday postponed in the wake of Marshall's death.