Grizzlies Giving Free Tickets to Furloughed Govt. Employees for Pelicans Game

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 18, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 14: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots over Gerald Green #14 of the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center on January 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are providing furloughed government employees free tickets to their Monday home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Grizzlies offered details on how workers can obtain the tickets in a Friday tweet:

Thousands of federal workers are not being paid due to the United States government shutdown that began Dec. 22. While they will be provided back pay at the end of the shutdown, they are not being compensated at this time.

Free basketball tickets won't erase the financial hardships many workers are facing, but the Grizzlies' goodwill gesture is still noteworthy. They're also providing tickets to an exciting matchup, as Memphis will take on Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Davis is averaging 29.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game and looks well on his way to a spot on the All-NBA First Team. The Pels are an entertaining team that runs up and down the court and averages the third-most points in the league.

Game time Monday is 5:30 p.m. ET.

