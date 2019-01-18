Chargers GM Tom Telesco Says Team May Bring Antonio Gates Back in 2019

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Antonio Gates' tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers may continue for a 17th season in 2019.

Per The Athletic's Sam Fortier, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco explained the team will examine the tight end's role and other factors before making a decision about Gates, who will be 39 in June.

"My heart says, yeah, he'll be back next year," Telesco said. "But you put your GM hat on, and you look at what's the role, where are resources are with the cap … We'll come to that conclusion a lot quicker than we did last year."

Gates' role with the Chargers significantly diminished in 2016 after the team drafted Hunter Henry, and the veteran seemed unlikely to return to Los Angeles last season.

Last April, the Chargers announced they weren't going to re-sign Gates after his contract expired following the 2017 season.

Henry suffered a torn ACL during a Chargers practice in May, opening up the potential for Gates to return. The eight-time Pro Bowler wound up signing a one-year deal in September.

Gates appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers in 2018. He recorded 333 yards and two touchdowns on 28 receptions to help Los Angeles reach the postseason for the first time since 2013.