Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Agree to Renewed Contract Through 2024

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2019

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst applauds during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The University of Wisconsin has taken quick action to ensure Paul Chryst remains head coach of the football team for years to come.

Per Stadium's Brett McMurphy, the school renewed Chryst's five-year deal to lock him up through the 2024 season. 

Wisconsin has made renewing Chryst's contract a near-annual event, previously doing it in 2016 and 2018. 

Following the 2016 renewal, the Associated Press noted Chryst's deal has a rollover clause that includes annual raises of $100,000. The 53-year-old earned $3.75 million last season coming off a 13-1 record and Orange Bowl win in 2017. 

Chryst was hired by Wisconsin in December 2014 after spending three years at the University of Pittsburgh. He's compiled a 42-12 record with four straight bowl victories in four seasons with the Badgers. 

