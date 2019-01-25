Top College Basketball Programs in Danger of Missing the 2019 NCAA Tournament

0 of 10

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Xavier Musketeers were a No. 1 seed in the 2018 NCAA tournament, but they are almost No. 1 on our list of top teams most likely to miss this year's Big Dance.

By "top teams" we mean programs who fit one of the following two pools of candidates:

Preseason AP Top 25 teams, or

Teams who have competed in at least eight of the last 10 NCAA tournaments.

Had we gone with just the first pool, Arizona, Butler, VCU and Xavier would have been excluded from consideration, despite near-annual showings in the field of 68. Conversely, only using the second pool would have eliminated teams like Clemson, Oregon and Washington despite an offseason of everyone telling us they could or should reach the Sweet 16.

So, we're including both groups, ranking the teams in order of most to least likely to reach the 2019 NCAA tournament.

One team worth mentioning that didn't qualify in either group is Wichita State. The Shockers have been in each of the last seven NCAA tournaments, but they had missed five in a row before that. And they (deservedly) did not appear on any preseason AP Top 25 ballots this year. They would have been No. 1 on this list if eligible, though.