Top College Basketball Programs in Danger of Missing the 2019 NCAA Tournament

Tournament Resume: 9-10, NET: 95, KP: 85, SOS: 19

Three Best Wins: vs. Kansas, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Saint Joseph's

Three Worst Losses: vs. Rhode Island, vs. Western Kentucky, vs. Oklahoma State

West Virginia meets both of the criteria for being a top team. The Mountaineers were No. 14 in the preseason AP poll and have played in eight of the past 10 NCAA tournaments.

But that recent history isn't going to save them from a sub-.500 season and a spot on the couch watching the Big Dance from home.

With Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. out of the picture, West Virginia went straight from four years as one of the most aggressive, impossible-to-navigate defenses in the country to a team that isn't all that tough to score against. The Mountaineers have given up at least 85 points in three of their last four games, two of which were home losses to Oklahoma State and Baylor—theoretically the two easiest games on their entire Big 12 schedule.

Granted, the other contest during that four-game stretch was their inexplicable 65-64 win over Kansas, but that wasn't anywhere close to enough to save this season. They would probably need to win at least nine of their remaining 12 games, which would be quite the feat considering KenPom has West Virginia projected to lose each of its remaining games.

Even if the Mountaineers go 3-9 the rest of the way, it'll still be the program's worst winning percentage since going 8-20 in 2001-02.

