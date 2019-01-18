Bill Belichick Says He Still Gets Nervous Before Every Game: 'They All Count'

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, but that doesn't mean he's immune to butterflies.

According to ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, Belichick said Friday that he gets nervous for every game: "Yeah, every week. They all count in this league. Just let me know the next game that doesn't matter, so I can take that into account."

Belichick expanded on his thoughts, adding that there is pressure to succeed:

"Just let me know the ones that don't matter, I'll make sure I don't get excited for those. Nervous? Sure. You want to go out there and do well. There's an anxiety.

"We all have things in the game that we have to do. You want to perform them well, not let your team down, because everyone is counting on you to do your job, and you're counting on everybody else to do theirs."

Belichick will be coaching his NFL-record 41st playoff game and his 13th conference championship, another league record, when the Patriots face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The 66-year-old coach has led the Patriots to the Super Bowl eight times and won five of them, and he has now taken them to the AFC Championship Game in a record eight straight seasons.

After falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl last year, there may be even more pressure on Belichick than usual to get them back to the big game this year in hopes of redemption.

Playing in a game with a Super Bowl berth on the line is always nerve-wracking, and Sunday's game may be especially tough since it will be a road clash against a high-flying Chiefs offense led by the likely NFL MVP in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.