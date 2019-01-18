Pacquiao vs. Broner Weigh-In: Results and Twitter Reaction for Pre-Fight Event

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Champion Manny Pacquiao and challenger Adrien Broner both made weight Friday ahead of their WBA welterweight title fight Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

It's Pac-Man's first title defense since defeating Lucas Matthysse for the belt in July 2018. Meanwhile, The Problem is seeking his first victory since February 2017 after a loss to Mikey Garcia and a draw with Jessie Vargas in his last two bouts.

Here's a look at the weigh-in results (via the Sporting News' Andreas Hale):

Pacquiao — 146 pounds

Broner — 146.5 pounds

Pacquiao continues to compete at boxing's highest levels despite hitting 40 years old in December and serving as a senator in his native Philippines. His seventh-round knockout of Matthysse quickly halted questions about his competitive future.

The Filipino southpaw said Thursday he'll look to make another statement against Broner.

"This is a challenge because it is my first fight as a 40-year-old," Pacquiao told reporters. "I have something to prove to everyone about what that means. Age is just a number. What matters is how you prepare and that you're working hard."

He added: "These days I don't only train my body but also my mind. I'm a senator, so my mind is very busy. I also play chess regularly and read books to keep my mind sharp."

On the flip side, Broner is looking for a much-needed high-impact win of his own.

The 29-year-old American is 6-3-1 over his past 10 fights after a 27-0 start to his pro career. None of those fights were against opponents with Pac-Man's track record either, which adds to the challenge.

"I'm in shape and ready to go," Broner told reporters Monday. "I could have made weight weeks ago. We're prepared to go out and execute. I've been here before, and even though I haven't been in a fight of exactly this magnitude, I'm just treating it like any other fight. He's another opponent."

Dan Rafael of ESPN reported Pacquiao will receive $10 million and Broner gets $2.5 million from the guaranteed purse. Both fighters will also earn a percentage of the event profits.

Pac-Man is a heavy favorite (-325, bet $325 to win $100), per OddsShark, to win the championship clash.