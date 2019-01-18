Richard Sherman to Antonio Brown Amid Steelers Drama: Go Wherever You're Happy

Don Wright/Associated Press

As Antonio Brown faces an uncertain future with the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman hopes that the wide receiver will be at peace wherever he winds up.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Sherman and asked the San Francisco star about the AB-to-49ers rumors. Although Sherman didn't reveal whether he wants those rumors to become a reality, he made it clear that he wants what is in Brown's best interest.

"Good luck to him," Sherman told TMZ Sports. "Go wherever makes you happy."

Of course, it's not necessarily up to Brown who he will play for in 2019, as he is currently under contract for three more years.

While saying it's "hard to envision" Brown being on the roster come training camp, Steelers president Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac that the team will "look at all the options" in regards to Brown—all options except releasing the seven-time Pro Bowler.

In other words, Pittsburgh will control where Brown plays next season. That hasn't stopped the star wideout from having some fun on social media, though.

As the drama unfolded in Pittsburgh, San Francisco tight end George Kittle shot his shot:

That caught Brown's eye:

Even Sherman and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got in on the fun:

Also of note, Brown started following the 49ers on Instagram earlier this year.

Brown recently posted about a FaceTime session with San Francisco legend Jerry Rice. Rice later revealed to 95.7 The Game that Brown "wants to come here really bad."

Brown's future in Pittsburgh has come into question after he was involved in a tumultuous Week 17 that saw him inactive for a must-win game against the Cincinnati Bengals. That comes days after he reportedly had a confrontation with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported on Jan. 1 that Brown requested a trade from Pittsburgh, although Steelers coach Mike Tomlin denied that a formal request had been made at that point, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.

