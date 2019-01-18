Hector Bellerin Is the Trendiest Man in Football

Joe Gallagher@joesgallagherFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2019

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

Right Arrow Icon

Hector Bellerin is one of the most fashionable players in football.

The Arsenal star is regularly showing off eye-catching outfits and trends, living his best life on and off the pitch.

Related

    Huddersfield Approach Dortmund U23 Coach

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Huddersfield Approach Dortmund U23 Coach

    Sam Wallace,
    via The Telegraph

    Adidas to Bring Back Arsenal's 'Bruised Banana' Kit

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Adidas to Bring Back Arsenal's 'Bruised Banana' Kit

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines

    Real Madrid Agree $57M Eder Militao Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Agree $57M Eder Militao Deal

    via mirror

    Arsenal Stars Take in Some NBA Action

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Arsenal Stars Take in Some NBA Action

    The Short Fuse
    via The Short Fuse