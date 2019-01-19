Pacquiao vs. Broner 2019: Final Odds and Predictions for Title Fight

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Adrien Broner will step into the ring on Saturday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada for the biggest fight of his career, as he takes on iconic boxer Manny Pacquiao.

For Broner this will be the first time he has headlined a pay-per-view event and the bout provides him with a chance to enhance a reputation that has been severely tarnished in recent years. After numerous controversies away from the ring, this is a chance to let his fists do some talking.

Yet even at 40, the Filipino is the favourite for this one and although he's no longer in his prime fighting years, Pacquiao appeared in fine shape when he beat Lucas Matthysse in his previous outing.

Read on for the latest odds ahead of this contest, which will see Pacquiao defend his WBA (regular) welterweight title and a preview of what's to come on Saturday evening.

Odds

Pacquiao win (1-3)

Broner win (9-4)

Figures courtesy of OddsShark

Preview

TED ALJIBE/Getty Images

For Broner, this event represents a potential springboard on to bigger things, although in the past he's never been able to seize the moment in marquee fights.

Losses to Marcos Maidana, Shawn Porter and Mikey Garcia have sapped momentum from his career in recent years. In his previous outing there were some impressive segments from the man known as The Problem, although he could only do enough to secure a majority draw on the scorecards.

That will give him some confidence and on the brink of the fight Broner has said he's sensed some tension in Pacquiao.

"He don’t wanna see me, for real," said the 29 year old, per Will Esco of Bad Left Hook. "He don’t wanna see me. See, what he do is try to smile, but he nervous. He tried to smile his way out of it. He nervous, though. He be trembling."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Broner has continued to be controversial ahead of this encounter, first letting rip at broadcaster Al Bernstein in a press conference and then making the following remarks to his opponent's camp, per FOX Sports' Mike Coppinger:

Pacquiao will have experienced this type of bluster before and it's tough to see him being too nervous given this will be the 70th fight of his professional career.

It will be the first time he has competed in Las Vegas in just over two years, with his loss to Jeff Horn staged in Australia and his seventh-round stoppage of Matthysse in his home nation of the Philippines.

Throughout his career Pacquiao has always been a man who focuses on his craft and heading into the fight he reminded Broner his attention will be on the sweet science soley:

While he's in the twilight of his career, many will view this fight against Broner as a stepping stone towards something else for the 40-year-old Filipino.

As relayed by Daniel Matthews of the MailOnline, fresh from his recent exhibition win over Tenshin Nasukawa it's anticipated Floyd Mayweather will be at this fight, a move that will continue to stir speculation regarding a possible rematch of their 2015 clash.

Pacquiao should have enough to get past Broner and add some fuel to the speculation. While Broner is talented and quick, his opponent still remains a high-class operator despite his advancing years.

Prediction: Pacquiao via unanimous decision