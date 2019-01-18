NBA Kicks Nightly: Kuzma, Fox Debut Adapt BB, Lance Wears Do the Right Thing

NBA Kicks Nightly: Kuzma, Fox Debut Adapt BB, Lance Wears Do the Right ThingJanuary 18, 2019
There was plenty of NBA action with six games on the docket Thursday, which gave a number of players the opportunity to show off their kicks.
Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo and Kyle Kuzma were among those who brought the fire.
Kyle Kuzma Continues the Nike Adapt BB Debut Against the Thunder
.@kylekuzma wearing the Nike Adapt BB against the Thunder. https://t.co/qCyW9uwCu7
Lance Stephenson Brought out the Rare "Do the Right Thing" Air Jordan 3
.@StephensonLance wearing the Air Jordan 3 “Do The Right Thing” against the Thunder. https://t.co/wej6hjkGQX
De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk Go at It Wearing the Nike Adapt BB
.@swipathefox and @AhmadMonk wearing the Nike Adapt BB against each other tonight in Charlotte. https://t.co/VqTPilirrq
A Bright Jordan Jumpman Hustle for Victor Oladipo
.@VicOladipo wearing the Jordan Jumpman Hustle against Philadelphia. https://t.co/1qKP1qkIKV
Swoosh Life for Frank Ntilikina and Allonzo Trier
.@FrankLikina wearing the Nike Adapt BB and @ISO_ZO in the PlayStation x Nike PG 2.5 against the Wizards. https://t.co/zJ0TcmGsED
Player Exclusive Nike Hyperdunk X Low for Devin Booker
.@DevinBook wearing the Nike Hyperdunk X Low against Toronto. https://t.co/if1mGNnyug
The Home Colorway of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 for Westbrook
A new Why Not? Zer0.2 colorway for @russwest44 at home! #NBAKicks https://t.co/DSH3qQVyHo
Trey Lyles Breaks Out the Prelude Kobes
🏀 @TreyLyles’ #NBAKicks tonight! #MileHighBasketball 👟: Nike Kobe 4 “Prelude” https://t.co/xuM9kyDj45
There are seven games on Friday's schedule, and fans will have the chance to see Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, among others, bust out head-turning kicks.
