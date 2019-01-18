NBA Kicks Nightly: Kuzma, Fox Debut Adapt BB, Lance Wears Do the Right Thing

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2019

There was plenty of NBA action with six games on the docket Thursday, which gave a number of players the opportunity to show off their kicks.

Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo and Kyle Kuzma were among those who brought the fire.

         

Kyle Kuzma Continues the Nike Adapt BB Debut Against the Thunder

         

Lance Stephenson Brought out the Rare "Do the Right Thing" Air Jordan 3

         

De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk Go at It Wearing the Nike Adapt BB

         

A Bright Jordan Jumpman Hustle for Victor Oladipo

          

Swoosh Life for Frank Ntilikina and Allonzo Trier

          

Player Exclusive Nike Hyperdunk X Low for Devin Booker

          

The Home Colorway of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 for Westbrook

            

Trey Lyles Breaks Out the Prelude Kobes

          

There are seven games on Friday's schedule, and fans will have the chance to see Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, among others, bust out head-turning kicks.

