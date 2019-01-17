Phil Mickelson Ties Career-Low with 12-Under 60 in Round 1 at Desert Classic

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Playing his first round of the 2019 PGA Tour season, Phil Mickelson tied the best 18-hole score of his career at the Desert Classic.

Lefty went into the clubhouse in sole possession of the lead thanks to a 12-under 60:

In addition to tying the lowest score of his career, Golf Central noted Mickelson is the first player in PGA Tour history with at least three rounds of 60 or better. He won the tournament each of the previous two times he posted a score that low, most recently at the 2013 Phoenix Open.

Mickelson was equally effective on the front nine and back nine with matching scores of 30. He finished with 10 birdies and an eagle on No. 6.

Mickelson is going after his first victory since the WGC-Mexico Championship last March. He's also trying to end a streak of 14 consecutive PGA Tour events finishing outside the top 10 dating back to last year's Wells Fargo Championship.