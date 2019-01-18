Fantasy Football 2019: Daily Fantasy Advice for Championship Games

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

For daily fantasy players still grinding on Championship Weekend, we're here to help. Below, we'll break down one solid value at every position that should be on your roster this week, as four teams battle for a berth in the Super Bowl.

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Don't get cute with your quarterback. Mahomes' floor as a fantasy starter this year has been high, and his ceiling has been astronomical. Unless the conditions are downright blizzard-ish in Kansas City, Mahomes is worth starting.

Yes, he'll be more expensive than the other options, but we're also talking about a player who four or more touchdown passes seven times and at least three touchdowns 10 times. He's literally been matchup proof all season long, and against the Patriots in Week 6, he put up 27 points.

Plus, the other three quarterback in play are hardly home runs.

Tom Brady is going to face a Chiefs pass rush that just hassled and harrassed Andrew Luck into a mediocre outing (203 yards, one score). Jared Goff has just six touchdown passes in his past six games. The Philadelphia Eagles contained Drew Brees about as much as you could expect (301 yards, two scores and an interception), and the Rams, at least on paper, have more talent defensively.

Mahomes isn't without his own concerns. Yes, the Patriots have a solid secondary. And yes, Bill Belichick will have a strong game plan. But Mahomes is still the most attractive fantasy option and is well worth the price.

Running Back: James White, New England Patriots

James White was an absolute menace against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, catching a ridiculous 15 passes (on 17 targets) for 97 yards. And given the possibility that this game will be a shootout, given Kansas City's elite offense, the game flow should favor White seeing a lot of targets.

Another factor that should aid White's fantasy output is that if Kansas City is able to generate the level of pressure on Brady that they did on Luck, Brady will be hitting a lot of safety valves and hot routes, where White makes his money.

Not the matchup won't present its difficulties, of course:

If you find yourself picking between White and Sony Michel, take White. He'll have a role no matter how the game plays out, but if it's indeed a shootout, his upside in this contest is strong. White obviously doesn't have the upside of some of the other players available, but from a value standpoint he's a great choice.

Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Yes, it's an obvious choice again, but in Hill's last two matchups against the Patriots he's registered 14 catches for 275 yards and four touchdowns. That alone should make him appealing, and worth the price you'll be paying.

The issue for the Patriots is the Chiefs force you to pick your poison: Sell out to stop Hill, and Travis Kelce kills you. Focus on Kelce, and Hill has free reign to exploit one-on-one matchups or opportunities to get the ball in space.

Belichick acknowledged the difficulty the pair presented, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com: