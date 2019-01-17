Paul Pogba Says Manchester United Have Found Identity Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said the team have rediscovered an identity since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as manager.

Solskjaer took the reins in December following the departure of former boss Jose Mourinho. The latter had steered the Red Devils to their worst start to a Premier League season, culminating in a miserable performance in a 3-1 loss to Liverpool, which proved to be his last game.

Pogba was an unused substitute during that match but has rediscovered some form since Solskjaer took charge of the team, with United winning six games in succession. The Frenchman told Sky Sports the players have a lot more clarity in what they're doing:

"The way we are playing we have more possession of the ball. We know more where to attack and where to go. We have more of a pattern of play and more of a structure.

"That makes it easier for everyone. So I would not say it is only myself. Yes, I have scored a few goals and had a few assists but it is all the team [that deserves credit]."

Following some routine wins in Solskjaer's first games in charge, the Red Devils earned one of their best results of the campaign Sunday when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley. Marcus Rashford scored the winner following an excellent long pass from Pogba.

Playing as part of a midfield trio with license to roam forward, the United No. 6 has started to provide a much more productive influence in the final third as of late:

Under Mourinho, when Pogba did play, he struggled, with the two seemingly not enjoying the best relationship. The former manager stripped the midfielder of the vice-captaincy earlier in the campaign.

Speaking to beIN Sports (h/t Martin Domin of the Daily Mirror), Mourinho also appeared to aim something of a dig at Pogba, intimating there was player power at United.

"The phrase I kept with me from Sir Alex Ferguson was, 'the day a player is more important than the club, goodbye,'" he said. "Not anymore, not anymore."

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News said he thinks Pogba does have a fair amount of authority at Old Trafford:

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette believes the influence of Mourinho was negative on Pogba:

Nevertheless, for the first time since the Frenchman returned to United for a second spell, he is looking like the player so many hailed during his time at Juventus.

With extra freedom, Pogba can be devastating, as he blends an inventiveness and artistry on the ball with his incredible physical gifts. He may never be a midfielder who controls games with metronomic assurance; instead, he plays in moments in which he is capable of altering the course of a match.

What United fans will want to see from Pogba now is some consistency, as his form has fluctuated significantly in his time with the Red Devils. But for the first time in a while, the midfielder feels like he's on an upward trajectory again.