Robert Kraft: Tom Brady 'Definitely the Greatest Player of All Time'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots principal owner Robert Kraft said in an ESPN interview on Thursday that he believes Pats quarterback Tom Brady is "definitely the greatest player of all time."

Kraft clarified that he thinks Brady is the best player regardless of position and also explained why: "Because he's such a leader in the locker room. For someone double the age of some of the players to be able to lead like that, and connect like that, and have the work ethic that he has, and at the same time so pleasant to be around—I'm really the luckiest guy in the world."

The 41-year-old Brady is a 14-time Pro Bowler, five-time Super Bowl winner and three-time MVP. His resume arguably stands as the best of any professional football player's mark in league history, which dates back to 1920. Brady is tied for first in Pro Bowl nods, tied for first in Super Bowl wins by a player with former defensive end Charles Haley and behind only ex-quarterback Peyton Manning for most NFL MVP awards.

It's hard to argue against Brady being the best football player in league history, especially given his stark rise to the top after being taken in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Kraft recalled a story soon after the Pats took the ex-Michigan signal-caller: "I think of him as that skinny young man coming down the steps of the old stadium with the pizza box and introducing himself to me. I said, 'I know who you are, you're Tom Brady from Michigan, our sixth-round draft choice. And he said, 'And I'm the best decision this organization has ever made.'"

In addition, Brady is still finding success in his 18th season as the Pats' starting quarterback. His work ethic stands as one of the reasons for his longevity, and Kraft made reference to Brady's drive as well: "At the same time no one works harder or watches more film. What a great example for young kids who come into the locker room; they were 5 or 6 years old watching him, or in their teens. Now they come in and he sets the example. His personality is so engaging."

Brady and the Pats will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET in the AFC Championship Game.