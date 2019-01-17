National PUBG League 2019 North American Event Schedule and Prize Money

GLENN CHAPMAN/Getty Images

The complete 2019 schedule for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' (PUBG) professional play in the North American region was announced Thursday, and it will have a $1 million overall prize pool.

A National PUBG League (NPL) press release sent to Bleacher Report confirmed the top qualifying teams from each phase of the 2019 season will advance to represent North America in worldwide events.

The NPL regular season will kick off Feb. 1 with the first of three five-week sessions. Matches will be held Fridays (8 p.m. ET) and Saturdays (5 p.m. ET), and all the action will be available via Twitch live stream.

Phase 2 is scheduled to start May 3, and Phase 3 will follow on Sept. 6.

Each section of the season featuring the popular video game will include the same prize pool:

1st: $100,000

2nd: $40,000

3rd: $20,000

4th: $12,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $8,000

7th: $6,000

8th: $4,000

Here's a look at the 16 pro teams set to compete in the NPL's top division to open 2019:

Adapt Cloud9 eUnited Ghost Gaming Lazarus Esports Noble Esports Oxymoron Shoot to Kill Simplicity Smokin Aces Spacestation Gaming Team Env Tempo Storm Vicious Gaming Why Tempt Fate Wildcard Gaming

Meanwhile, the NPL is also running an NPL Contenders league, which will feature three four-week competitions (starting Feb. 5, May 7 and Sept. 10) that will give 16 other professional teams an opportunity to climb the NPL ladder.

The process will operate similar to European football with promotions and relegations based on the performance of the bottom-six NPL teams and the top-10 NPL Contenders squads in a series of tournaments following each phase of the the season.

A top prize of $6,000 is available for the winning team from each Contenders phase.

There are also three special NPL Royale events during 2019 (beginning Feb. 22, May 24 and Sept. 27) where all 32 teams will face off with a $40,000 first-place prize on each occasion.

All tournaments will be held at the OGN Super Arena in Manhattan Beach, California.