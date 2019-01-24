The Greatest Comebacks in NFL History

0 of 11

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

One of the NFL's favorite national pastimes is declaring "game over" before the final whistle. After seeing dozens of remarkable comebacks through the years, though, it's smart to be careful when making the statement.

Many leads aren't safe. And we're remembering the ones that weren't.

While it would be reasonable to identify the largest comebacks specifically by point differential, we've taken some creative liberty. These are the best comebacks rather than simply the biggest, so other factors are taken into consideration.

One definite rule: the comeback must've been 20-plus points and in the Super Bowl era. The list becomes subjective from there.

Playoff games matter most, so that's a bonus. Context―whether there was little time remaining or the result helped a team reach the postseason―also played a role.