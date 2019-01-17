JJ Watt Reportedly Undergoes Surgery on Knee Injury; Texans DE 'Fine'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans star defensive lineman J.J. Watt underwent a "minor" knee surgery following the conclusion of the team's season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, Watt is "fine" and went under the knife to clean up an injury that bothered him this past season.

The injury didn't hamper his play on the field. Watt piled up 61 total tackles, 16 sacks (second-most in the league) and an NFL-high seven forced fumbles. It marked the fifth time in his career that he recorded double-digit sacks.

Heading into Week 16, Watt was Pro Football Focus' top-rated edge-rusher:

He was named a first-team All-Pro as an edge-rusher and a second-team All-Pro as an interior lineman.

The bounce-back performance for Watt earned him his fifth Pro Bowl selection. Injuries had limited the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year to eight games in the previous two years entering 2018.

Watt missed all but three contests in 2016 because of back surgery and made just five appearances in 2017 before suffering a fractured tibia that ended his season. However, he played in all 16 regular-season games this year as well as the team's Wild Card Round matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.