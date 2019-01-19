2019 NFL Draft's Biggest Winners from NFLPA Bowl, Shrine Game Weeks

0 of 9

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

There is no substitute for evaluating players in person. You can see speed, size, power and technique in a way that you can't when watching a prospect on film. That's why scouts flock to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, East-West Shrine Game and Reese's Senior Bowl every January.

The first wave of all-star games are in the books. The Shrine and NFLPA weeks of practice have produced some risers and fallers and put more than a few players on the radar for further study as the NFL draft process kicks off.

Based on my evaluations on the ground in Los Angeles at the NFLPA game and what I'm hearing from scouts in Florida at the Shrine Game, here are the biggest winners from the week.