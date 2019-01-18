Pacquiao vs. Broner Weigh-In: Date, Start Time and Live Stream for Title Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring on Saturday to defend his WBA Welterweight title against Adrien Broner.

The weigh-ins will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. GMT), one day before the anticipated bout at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Saturday's card kicks off at 9 p.m. ET (2 a.m. GMT Sunday), with the main event likely to start after 11 p.m. ET (4 a.m. GMT). American viewers can tune in through Showtime.com ($74.99), while the fight will be free to air on British TV via ITV4 and the ITV Hub.

Showtime's Paulie Malignaggi previewed the fight and both competitors:

There hasn't been much buzz surrounding this title fight, with both men coming off a rough stretch in their careers and seemingly no longer among the elites in the division.

Ring Magazine has the 40-year-old Pac-Man in fifth, well below the unbeaten trio of Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford and Keith Thurman. Broner doesn't even make their top 10.

Winless in his last two, Broner is coming off a majority draw against Jesse Vargas. After several missed opportunities, the former prodigy is in desperate need of a strong showing, and a win over the ever-popular Pacquiao could vault him back up the rankings.

Unsurprisingly "The Problem" hasn't shied away from controversy in the buildup to the fight:

He's confident he'll be too much to handle for Pac-Man:

Even at the age of 40, Pacquiao remains a big draw in the sport. In his last outing, he beat Lucas Matthysse by TKO to win the belt, his first win since his controversial loss against Jeff Horn in 2017.

While the Filipino slugger is no longer the whirlwind fighter who dazzled during his prime, he has retained his power and hand speed.

He wants to show his age is "just a number":

While the buzz for this fight may not be where it likely would have been two years ago, this bout has the potential to be an excellent one.

Pacquiao's output has slowed a bit with age, and he has compensated by fighting a bit more in spurts and going for the big punches. Broner has always been a streaky fighter who can fall behind early on the cards and make up ground late.

Because of this, there's a good chance this will be a back-and-forth affair, with one of these fighters needing to pick it up in the championship rounds. While it may not be a slugfest, it should be an entertaining bout between a veteran adding to his legacy and a fighter looking to jump-start his career.