NBA Refs to Talk to Fans on Twitter During Warriors vs. Lakers, Spurs vs. 76ers

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

NBA referees are going to break down calls and discuss them with fans on Twitter during select games throughout the remainder of the NBA season, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Per that report: "During Monday's Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers game on TNT and Wednesday's San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers game on ESPN, fans can tweet @OfficialNBARefs or use the hashtag #RefWatchParty to get responses from officials who are watching the game."

The National Basketball Referees Association first tried out the concept during Game 3 of last year's NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. This year, the NBRA will be working with the NBA league office on the endeavor and will have access to the replay center in Secaucus, New Jersey, allowing them to review replays and view different angles on potentially controversial or questionable calls.

According to Windhorst, the NBA will also try the experiment during certain postseason games this year.

While the NBA Referees Twitter account generally tweets the referee assignments for games, it also answers fan questions online at times:

For fans confounded during games as to why James Harden's step-back threes aren't called traveling, or for those wondering if Ersan Ilyasova really is drawing charges and isn't committing blocking fouls, the chance to interact with referees could be instructive.