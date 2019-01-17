Girona President Dismisses Cristhian Stuani Exit Rumours Amid Barcelona Links

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Girona president Delfi Geli has said stories linking Barcelona with a move for the club's star striker Cristhian Stuani do "not have basis in fact."

According to Moises Llorens of AS, Blaugrana manager Ernesto Valverde has said he would like to sign the forward, with Barcelona seemingly in the market for a new striker following the sale of Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla.

However, Geli said as far as he was aware, there is no interest from the Camp Nou when it comes to the 32-year-old, per Cadena Ser (h/t Football Espana).

"There is nothing to say about this," he said. "Stuani is our player, he is very happy here and we are very happy to have him here, there are no other updates. This story does not have basis in fact, I cannot say anything else."

Stuani was asked about the rumours in midweek but said he "can't say anything" regarding the speculation, per Sacha Pisani of Goal.

While Munir was not a key man at Barcelona, his move to Sevilla leaves Valverde with just one senior centre-forward in the form of Luis Suarez.

So far this season, he and Lionel Messi have relished the attacking responsibility:

But given their age and the amount of football both have played already this season, it's not a surprise to see the Blaugrana linked with a number of possible deputies for their current No. 9.

According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport, there is an interest in Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, although he is said to want a guarantee regarding regular minutes before moving on. Atletico Madrid are reported to be leading the race for his signature.

As Football Espana relayed, Stuani is said to have a release clause of €15 million (£13 million) in his Girona contract, meaning he wouldn't be a costly acquisition. In the last couple of seasons, he's also established himself as one of the standout goalscorers in the Spanish top flight; he's netted 12 times already this term.

Stuani was on target for Girona again on Wednesday as they knocked Atletico out of the Copa del Rey, thudding home a header in the 3-3 draw.

When it comes to aerial battles, he's a tough man to get the better of:

In addition, when it comes to tight games, the Uruguay international has often been a decisive presence for Girona:

If Stuani was to leave and join Barcelona, there's little doubt he'd be a back-up to Suarez. Still, with Barcelona chasing major honours in the UEFA Champions League and La Liga, you sense there would be matches for him to get game time.

Plus, a chance to join a team as illustrious as the Blaugrana will almost certainly never come around for Stuani again, making this potential transfer something he surely wouldn't consider turning down.