Arsenal's Unai Emery Says Mesut Ozil Could 'Maybe' Face Chelsea

Arsenal's Unai Emery Says Mesut Ozil Could 'Maybe' Face ChelseaJanuary 17, 2019
IAN KINGTON/Getty Images
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said Mesut Ozil could return to the team for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.
The German hasn't featured in the competition since December 26, when the Gunners drew with Brighton & Hove Albion, but Emery downplayed the absence ahead of Saturday's match:
Arsenal FC @Arsenal
💬 "He’s had injuries and not been okay to play matches, but now after these two weeks maybe this Saturday will be okay for him." Emery on Ozil ahead of #ARSCHE 👇
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Barca Deny Copa Ban Reports