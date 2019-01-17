Arsenal's Unai Emery Says Mesut Ozil Could 'Maybe' Face Chelsea

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said Mesut Ozil could return to the team for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The German hasn't featured in the competition since December 26, when the Gunners drew with Brighton & Hove Albion, but Emery downplayed the absence ahead of Saturday's match:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.