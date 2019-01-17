Arsenal's Unai Emery Says Mesut Ozil Could 'Maybe' Face Chelsea

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Unai Emery (L) talks with Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil (R) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 22, 2018. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said Mesut Ozil could return to the team for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The German hasn't featured in the competition since December 26, when the Gunners drew with Brighton & Hove Albion, but Emery downplayed the absence ahead of Saturday's match:

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

