Kevin Love Was with LeBron James When Kyrie Irving Called to Apologize

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

When Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving called LeBron James on Sunday to apologize for the way he acted at times during their tenure as teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Love was dining with LeBron.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, LeBron and Love were at a restaurant in L.A. with some of James' business partners following a game between the Cavs and Los Angeles Lakers.

Love described the scene, saying, "LeBron looked down at his phone and he showed us. He was like, 'I wonder what he wants?'"

Per Vardon, LeBron returned Irving's call later in private and was "very appreciative" that Kyrie reached out to him.

The 26-year-old Irving has been critical of some of his younger Celtics teammates during the squad's recent struggles, and largely blamed a losing skid on inexperience.

After Wednesday's huge 117-108 win over the Toronto Raptors, Irving divulged that he had spoken to LeBron, per ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps:

"Obviously, this was a big deal for me, because I had to call [LeBron] and tell him I apologized for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips, and I wanted everything at my threshold. I wanted to be the guy that led us to a championship. I wanted to be the leader. I wanted to be all that, and the responsibility of being the best in the world and leading your team is something that is not meant for many people.

"[LeBron] was one of those guys who came to Cleveland and tried to show us how to win a championship, and it was hard for him, and sometimes getting the most out of the group is not the easiest thing in the world."

After reaching three consecutive NBA Finals and winning a championship alongside James and Love in Cleveland, Irving asked for a trade prior to the 2017-18 season.

His request was granted, and he was sent to the Celtics.

The Cavs still managed to reach the NBA Finals last season without Irving, but it was clear that they missed his offensive punch, as they were swept by the Golden State Warriors in four games.

With James joining the Lakers during the offseason, Love is the last remaining member of the Cavs' "Big Three" in Cleveland.

Wednesday's win was a big one for Irving and the Celtics in terms of getting them back on track after three consecutive losses, but they are still just fifth in the Eastern Conference at 26-18 after entering the season as the favorites to reach the NBA Finals out of the East.

Now that Irving has experienced the trials and tribulations of being "the guy" on a contending NBA team, he seemingly has a greater appreciation for what LeBron was able to accomplish in Cleveland.