Leeds United Sign Real Madrid's Kiko Casilla on 4-and-a-Half-Year Deal

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 9: Kiko Casilla of Real Madrid during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid v Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu on January 9, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Leeds United have announced the signing of Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla on a deal that will keep him at Elland Road until 2023.

The Whites confirmed the deal on Thursday:

The 32-year-old had been with Real since 2015, having left the club as a youngster in 2007.

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Impossible for Madrid to Win a Title on Current Form

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Impossible for Madrid to Win a Title on Current Form

    J. L. Calderón
    via MARCA in English

    Neymar, Mbappe & Co. Race Camels 😆

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar, Mbappe & Co. Race Camels 😆

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    If Isco Was Guilty Before, Solari Is Also Responsible

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    If Isco Was Guilty Before, Solari Is Also Responsible

    Hugo Cerezo
    via MARCA in English

    Solari Hopes to Have Benzema Available Against Sevilla

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Solari Hopes to Have Benzema Available Against Sevilla

    Managing Madrid
    via Managing Madrid