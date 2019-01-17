Leeds United Sign Real Madrid's Kiko Casilla on 4-and-a-Half-Year Deal

Leeds United Sign Real Madrid's Kiko Casilla on 4-and-a-Half-Year DealJanuary 17, 2019
Soccrates Images/Getty Images
Leeds United have announced the signing of Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla on a deal that will keep him at Elland Road until 2023.
The Whites confirmed the deal on Thursday:
Leeds United @LUFC
✍ | #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Real Madrid goalkeeper @KikoCasilla13 on a four-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road
The 32-year-old had been with Real since 2015, having left the club as a youngster in 2007.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Impossible for Madrid to Win a Title on Current Form