Leeds United Sign Real Madrid's Kiko Casilla on 4-and-a-Half-Year Deal

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Leeds United have announced the signing of Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla on a deal that will keep him at Elland Road until 2023.

The Whites confirmed the deal on Thursday:

The 32-year-old had been with Real since 2015, having left the club as a youngster in 2007.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.